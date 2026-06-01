Haman’s evil plan to destroy the Jews has become law.

Now, what will happen to God’s people?

Mordecai Mourns Over Haman’s Plan.

When Mordecai learned all that had happened, he tore his clothes and put on sackcloth and ashes, and went out into the midst of the city. He cried out with a loud and bitter cry. He went as far as the front of the king’s gate, for no one might enter the king’s gate clothed with sackcloth. And in every province where the king’s command and decree arrived, there was great mourning among the Jews, with fasting, weeping, and wailing; and many lay in sackcloth and ashes. So Esther’s maids and eunuchs came and told her, and the queen was deeply distressed. Then she sent garments to clothe Mordecai and take his sackcloth away from him, but he would not accept them. (Esther 4:1-4)

Upon discovering Haman’s plan, Mordecai begins mourning - along with all the Jews among the Persians. Mordecai likely learned “all that had happened” either through his connections in the royal palace or while sitting at the royal gate. Haman’s agreement to place money into the royal treasury was not mentioned in the decree, but Mordecai knew about this (v. 7).

Tearing clothes and putting on sackcloth and ashes were commonly done as signs of great grief (Genesis 37:29; Daniel 9:3). This wasn’t merely a Jewish custom; it was also customary among the Persian people to do this.

Mordecai grieves publicly, probably to draw the attention of Esther, which he succeeds in doing. Mordecai remained just outside the king’s gate because no one could enter wearing signs of grief.

Esther is deeply distressed by Mordecai’s behavior and sends out clothes for him. But Mordecai refused to set aside his grief. It seems as if everyone except Esther is aware of what has happened.

Mordecai Tells Esther What’s Happened.

Then Esther called Hathach, one of the king’s eunuchs whom he had appointed to attend her, and she gave him a command concerning Mordecai, to learn what and why this was. So Hathach went out to Mordecai in the city square that was in front of the king’s gate. And Mordecai told him all that had happened to him, and the sum of money that Haman had promised to pay into the king’s treasuries to destroy the Jews. He also gave him a copy of the written decree for their destruction, which was given at Shushan, that he might show it to Esther and explain it to her, and that he might command her to go in to the king to make supplication to him and plead before him for her people. So Hathach returned and told Esther the words of Mordecai. (Esther 4:5-9)

Esther sends one of her servants back to Mordecai to find out why he was in such a state of grief. She had probably never witnessed Mordecai grieving like this - or if she had, it was when loved ones had died - and she was upset by how her adopted father was in such distress.

Mordecai sends word of what’s happened, as well as a copy of the king’s decree commanding the destruction of the Jews. He likely told the story from the beginning, how this all started with his refusal to bow down to Haman.

Mordecai makes it clear to Esther that he has a good reason to be mourning, and then “commands her” to go to the king to beg for the life of her people, the Jews. Esther may have been the queen, but her “father figure” tells her she has a responsibility to act on behalf of her people.

Esther’s Concern With Mordecai’s Plan.

Then Esther spoke to Hathach, and gave him a command for Mordecai: “All the king’s servants and the people of the king’s provinces know that any man or woman who goes into the inner court to the king, who has not been called, he has but one law: put all to death, except the one to whom the king holds out the golden scepter, that he may live. Yet I myself have not been called to go in to the king these thirty days.” So they told Mordecai Esther’s words. (Esther 4:10-12)

When Esther hears Mordecai’s instructions, she hesitates at first. Persian law said that anyone who entered the king’s presence without being summoned faced the death penalty. The only way a person would not die would be if the king showed mercy and extended his golden scepter. This law was likely in place to protect the king from assassination attempts.

As Christians, we are commanded to obey the laws of the land in which we live (Romans 13:1-2; 1 Peter 2:13-17). However, Christians must demonstrate their allegiance to God and disobey the law of the land if:

A law commands us to violate our conscience (Romans 14:23).

A law goes against God’s law (Acts 5:29).

We can achieve a higher good, such as Esther, by saving innocent people’s lives.

Esther hadn’t seen the king in a month. She may have been concerned that his affection for her was not as strong as at the beginning. Also, he was a man of huge mood swings, and she had no way of knowing what sort of mood he was in. She was obviously out of the loop on what was happening in the kingdom - what if things weren’t good right now?

I don’t think Esther is being selfish or cowardly. I think she’s telling Mordecai about her legitimate concerns with his plan.

Mordecai Responds to Esther.

And Mordecai told them to answer Esther: “Do not think in your heart that you will escape in the king’s palace any more than all the other Jews. For if you remain completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:13-14)

Mordecai persuades Esther by pointing out several truths.

First, he argues she won’t escape destruction in the palace by remaining silent. Sometimes, when we are in danger, our first thought is to protect ourselves and the people we love. Mordecai is telling her she cannot save him or herself, even though she is the queen. Although she had tried to hide the fact that she was a Jew, that wouldn’t remain a secret forever. The law of the Persians could not be changed, so when it was discovered that she was a Jew, she too would die.

Then, he points out that if she failed to play the role of deliverer, the Jews would still be delivered. Ancient Jewish writers believed this to be a “veiled reference to God” (Josephus, Antiquities, 11.6.7). Mordecai’s faith in the Jewish people’s deliverance was grounded in the promises God had made to Abraham (Genesis 12:1-3) and had kept making since that day. But if Esther refused to “step up” and accept her part, she and her family could still die. Maybe Mordecai was implying that God might punish her if she decided not to trust in the LORD.

Mordecai encouraged Esther by saying what is probably the most well-known statement in the whole book: “Who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” What’s implied in this statement is Mordecai’s belief that God was at work in this potential tragedy.

This was Esther’s moment to live by faith in the God of her fathers.

Esther’s Decision.

Then Esther told them to reply to Mordecai: “Go, gather all the Jews who are present in Shushan, and fast for me; neither eat nor drink for three days, night or day. My maids and I will fast likewise. And so I will go to the king, which is against the law; and if I perish, I perish!” So Mordecai went his way and did according to all that Esther commanded him. (Esther 4:15-17)

Esther decides to obey Mordecai’s command. She knows she will be risking her life, and asks for the help of the entire Jewish community. They would all, along with Esther and her servants, spend the next three days and nights fasting. In Scripture, fasting was accompanied by prayer (Ezra 8:21-23; Daniel 9:3).

They believed God was in control of these events. This would play out according to God’s will, and so they would petition Him for His favor. Esther understood she may die. But she committed to act in faith anyway. From this point on, we see Esther assuming responsibility and taking the initiative.

This chapter ends on a cliffhanger: What happens when Esther approaches the king? Our next study will reveal the answer.

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