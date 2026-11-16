Ezra discovered that the Jews were engaging in the same sort of sins that caused them to go into captivity in the first place.

The final chapter of Ezra shows how this problem was fixed.

What Must Be Done

Now while Ezra was praying, and while he was confessing, weeping, and bowing down before the house of God, a very large assembly of men, women, and children gathered to him from Israel; for the people wept very bitterly. And Shechaniah the son of Jehiel, one of the sons of Elam, spoke up and said to Ezra, “We have trespassed against our God, and have taken pagan wives from the peoples of the land; yet now there is hope in Israel in spite of this. Now therefore, let us make a covenant with our God to put away all these wives and those who have been born to them, according to the advice of my master and of those who tremble at the commandment of our God; and let it be done according to the law. Arise, for this matter is your responsibility. We also are with you. Be of good courage, and do it.” (Ezra 10:1-4)

During Ezra’s prayer, a large group of Israelites gathered to him. They heard his prayer, saw his tears and his shame, and they too began to weep bitterly.

A man named Shechaniah, perhaps the child of a man who had married one of these pagan women (Ezra 10:26), agreed with Ezra assessment of the nation’s sin, and urged that they make a covenant with God to put away these pagan wives. He urged Ezra to take the lead in this matter, because it was his responsibility (Ezra 7:25-26). His encouragement echoed what God told Joshua (Joshua 1:9).

The Plan to Make Things Right

Then Ezra arose, and made the leaders of the priests, the Levites, and all Israel swear an oath that they would do according to this word. So they swore an oath. Then Ezra rose up from before the house of God, and went into the chamber of Jehohanan the son of Eliashib; and when he came there, he ate no bread and drank no water, for he mourned because of the guilt of those from the captivity. And they issued a proclamation throughout Judah and Jerusalem to all the descendants of the captivity, that they must gather at Jerusalem, and that whoever would not come within three days, according to the instructions of the leaders and elders, all his property would be confiscated, and he himself would be separated from the assembly of those from the captivity. (Ezra 10:5-8)

Ezra immediately made all the leaders present swear a binding oath before God that they would do what had been proposed, and they did. Then Ezra goes to see Jehohanan, who was an important leader of the nation based on him being in a chamber beside the temple. Ezra continued to mourn the nation’s sin, and together, they sent a proclamation throughout Judah and Jerusalem that everyone must gather in Jerusalem.

If anyone refused to do this, all their property would be confiscated, and the individual would be cut off from the rest of the nation.

So all the men of Judah and Benjamin gathered at Jerusalem within three days. It was the ninth month, on the twentieth of the month; and all the people sat in the open square of the house of God, trembling because of this matter and because of heavy rain. Then Ezra the priest stood up and said to them, “You have transgressed and have taken pagan wives, adding to the guilt of Israel. Now therefore, make confession to the LORD God of your fathers, and do His will; separate yourselves from the peoples of the land, and from the pagan wives.” (Ezra 10:9-11)

Within three days, all the men had gathered as commanded. This happened in the ninth month on the twentieth day. They were outside trembling for two reasons: because of their sin, and because of the torrential rainfall. Aren’t you thankful for a gathering place with a roof?

Ezra gets straight to the point, telling the nation they have sinned by taking pagan wives. He tells them to confess their sin to the LORD God, and to obey Him by separating themselves from the pagan people of the land. When sin is present in our lives, we are better off meeting it head-on as soon as possible.

Then all the assembly answered and said with a loud voice, “Yes! As you have said, so we must do. But there are many people; it is the season for heavy rain, and we are not able to stand outside. Nor is this the work of one or two days, for there are many of us who have transgressed in this matter. Please, let the leaders of our entire assembly stand; and let all those in our cities who have taken pagan wives come at appointed times, together with the elders and judges of their cities, until the fierce wrath of our God is turned away from us in this matter.” Only Jonathan the son of Asahel and Jahaziah the son of Tikvah opposed this, and Meshullam and Shabbethai the Levite gave them support. Then the descendants of the captivity did so. And Ezra the priest, with certain heads of the fathers’ households, were set apart by the fathers’ households, each of them by name; and they sat down on the first day of the tenth month to examine the matter. By the first day of the first month they finished questioning all the men who had taken pagan wives. (Ezra 10:12-17)

The people agreed with Ezra about what they must do. However, they point out that the problem is so widespread, there would be no way to deal with it in a couple of days - also, the weather was also a factor in preventing it being handled immediately.

They propose that they all go home, and that their local leaders hear cases involving individuals who have married pagan wives, and then at a set time, those leaders and people would come to Jerusalem to have the case heard by Ezra and other leaders. Only a few individuals opposed this plan, and the rest were for it. Within a few months, each situation had been handled.

The Guilty Are Named

And among the sons of the priests who had taken pagan wives the following were found of the sons of Jeshua the son of Jozadak, and his brothers: Maaseiah, Eliezer, Jarib, and Gedaliah. And they gave their promise that they would put away their wives; and being guilty, they presented a ram of the flock as their trespass offering. Also of the sons of Immer: Hanani and Zebadiah; of the sons of Harim: Maaseiah, Elijah, Shemaiah, Jehiel, and Uzziah; of the sons of Pashhur: Elioenai, Maaseiah, Ishmael, Nethanel, Jozabad, and Elasah. Also of the Levites: Jozabad, Shimei, Kelaiah (the same is Kelita), Pethahiah, Judah, and Eliezer. Also of the singers: Eliashib; and of the gatekeepers: Shallum, Telem, and Uri. And others of Israel: of the sons of Parosh: Ramiah, Jeziah, Malchiah, Mijamin, Eleazar, Malchijah, and Benaiah; of the sons of Elam: Mattaniah, Zechariah, Jehiel, Abdi, Jeremoth, and Eliah; of the sons of Zattu: Elioenai, Eliashib, Mattaniah, Jeremoth, Zabad, and Aziza; of the sons of Bebai: Jehohanan, Hananiah, Zabbai, and Athlai; of the sons of Bani: Meshullam, Malluch, Adaiah, Jashub, Sheal, and Ramoth; of the sons of Pahath-Moab: Adna, Chelal, Benaiah, Maaseiah, Mattaniah, Bezalel, Binnui, and Manasseh; of the sons of Harim: Eliezer, Ishijah, Malchijah, Shemaiah, Shimeon, Benjamin, Malluch, and Shemariah; of the sons of Hashum: Mattenai, Mattattah, Zabad, Eliphelet, Jeremai, Manasseh, and Shimei; of the sons of Bani: Maadai, Amram, Uel, Benaiah, Bedeiah, Cheluh, Vaniah, Meremoth, Eliashib, Mattaniah, Mattenai, Jaasai, Bani, Binnui, Shimei, Shelemiah, Nathan, Adaiah, Machnadebai, Shashai, Sharai, Azarel, Shelemiah, Shemariah, Shallum, Amariah, and Joseph; of the sons of Nebo: Jeiel, Mattithiah, Zabad, Zebina, Jaddai, Joel, and Benaiah. All these had taken pagan wives, and some of them had wives by whom they had children. (Ezra 10:18-44)

In the final section of Ezra, we have a long list of names of all the individuals who married pagan women. Ezra kept careful records of each individual who had committed this sin and of their repentance. The list includes men from among various levels of Jewish society - including the priests and Levites.

Ezra is a book about needed reforms among the Jewish people. The book concludes with their sin being confessed and repented of. We are shown an example of how we should deal with our sin, and how we should take it seriously.

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