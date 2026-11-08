Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
Faith Vs. Fear (1 Samuel 17)
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Faith Vs. Fear (1 Samuel 17)

Podcast Episode #212.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

The story of David and Goliath from 1 Samuel 17 is another illustration of the long time battle between faith and fear.

This chapter continues to pit faith versus fear, and God’s people are continually reminded to choose faith over fear.

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