Centered on Christ PodcastFaith Vs. Fear (1 Samuel 17)11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:09-29:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Faith Vs. Fear (1 Samuel 17)Podcast Episode #212. Jameson StewardNov 08, 20261ShareTranscriptThe story of David and Goliath from 1 Samuel 17 is another illustration of the long time battle between faith and fear.This chapter continues to pit faith versus fear, and God’s people are continually reminded to choose faith over fear. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent Episodes“Thou Mayest”Nov 1 • Jameson StewardThe Great War: Which Side Will You Choose?Oct 25 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and the Church (1 Peter 3:8-12)Oct 18 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)Oct 11 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)Oct 4 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)Sep 27 • Jameson StewardThe Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)Sep 20 • Jameson Steward