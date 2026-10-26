When we left off after Ezra 6 to study the book of Esther, the temple had finally been completed in 516 B.C. Quite a bit of time has passed since the temple was finished. Ezra arrives in Jerusalem in 458 B.C.

I’m sure a lot happened during this time. But for the story God is telling in Scripture, there wasn’t anything worthy of mentioning that happened in Jerusalem during this period.

The temple has been completed, and God has delivered His people from their enemies (Esther). Now God’s people require much-needed reforms, and Ezra will play a big role in what happens next.

Introducing Ezra

Now after these things, in the reign of Artaxerxes king of Persia, Ezra the son of Seraiah, the son of Azariah, the son of Hilkiah, the son of Shallum, the son of Zadok, the son of Ahitub, the son of Amariah, the son of Azariah, the son of Meraioth, the son of Zerahiah, the son of Uzzi, the son of Bukki, the son of Abishua, the son of Phinehas, the son of Eleazar, the son of Aaron the chief priest— (Ezra 7:1-5)

Artaxerxes I reigned over Persia from 465 to 424 B.C., so the seventh year of his reign would be around 458 B.C. We are nearly sixty years removed from the completion of the temple in Ezra 6:19-22.

Ezra’s family history is traced sixteen generations. Not every generation is mentioned, which was fairly common. For example, not every single generation is mentioned in Jesus’ family tree in Matthew 1. The point of this genealogy is not to trace every branch of Ezra’s family tree; rather, it’s to show that Ezra was a descendant of Aaron.

Ezra’s role in the nation is a continuation of the Aaronic priesthood established by God at Mt. Sinai. His connection back to Aaron also paints the Jew’s return from Babylon as a second kind of exodus.

This Ezra came up from Babylon; and he was a skilled scribe in the Law of Moses, which the LORD God of Israel had given. The king granted him all his request, according to the hand of the LORD his God upon him. Some of the children of Israel, the priests, the Levites, the singers, the gatekeepers, and the Nethinim came up to Jerusalem in the seventh year of King Artaxerxes. And Ezra came to Jerusalem in the fifth month, which was in the seventh year of the king. On the first day of the first month he began his journey from Babylon, and on the first day of the fifth month he came to Jerusalem, according to the good hand of his God upon him. For Ezra had prepared his heart to seek the Law of the LORD, and to do it, and to teach statutes and ordinances in Israel. (Ezra 7:6-10)

Ezra is “a skilled scribe in the Law of Moses.” Scribes copied documents, especially the Scriptures. Through their careful work in copying the word of God, these men were considered “experts” in the Law. Ezra is described as being especially “skilled” in God’s word. His understanding, ability to teach, and explain God’s word surpassed others. Some also think Ezra being a “skilled scribe” might also point to some official function he served on behalf of the Jewish people in the Persian government. Seeing that the king of Persia knows and respects him (Ezra 7:11-26), he may have been a scribe for the king.

The LORD God guided the decision of the king of Persia in allowing Ezra to return home from Babylon. Others went with Ezra, and they left Babylon on the “first day of the first month,” and arrived in Jerusalem on the first day of the fifth month. As the crow flies, it’s about 500 miles from Babylon to Jerusalem. But, following the typical route people traveled on this journey, it would have been about 900 miles. As we will find out later, the slow movement of this group was partly due to the older people and the children that traveled with them (Ezra 8:15, 21, 31).

Ezra had prepared his heart to seek the LORD’s Law, to do it himself, and to teach it, encouraging others to obey the LORD. Many sermons have been preached from Ezra 7:10, and rightly so. A New Testament parallel to this passage would be 1 Timothy 4:12-16. Those who teach God’s word must first dedicate themselves to studying it and doing it before they teach others.

The King’s Letter to Ezra

This is a copy of the letter that King Artaxerxes gave Ezra the priest, the scribe, expert in the words of the commandments of the LORD, and of His statutes to Israel: Artaxerxes, king of kings, To Ezra the priest, a scribe of the Law of the God of heaven: Perfect peace, and so forth. I issue a decree that all those of the people of Israel and the priests and Levites in my realm, who volunteer to go up to Jerusalem, may go with you. And whereas you are being sent by the king and his seven counselors to inquire concerning Judah and Jerusalem, with regard to the Law of your God which is in your hand; and whereas you are to carry the silver and gold which the king and his counselors have freely offered to the God of Israel, whose dwelling is in Jerusalem; and whereas all the silver and gold that you may find in all the province of Babylon, along with the freewill offering of the people and the priests, are to be freely offered for the house of their God in Jerusalem— now therefore, be careful to buy with this money bulls, rams, and lambs, with their grain offerings and their drink offerings, and offer them on the altar of the house of your God in Jerusalem. And whatever seems good to you and your brethren to do with the rest of the silver and the gold, do it according to the will of your God. Also the articles that are given to you for the service of the house of your God, deliver in full before the God of Jerusalem. And whatever more may be needed for the house of your God, which you may have occasion to provide, pay for it from the king’s treasury. (Ezra 7:11-20)

In the king’s letter, which addresses Ezra as “a scribe of the Law of the God of heaven,” the king first allows any Jewish volunteers, including the priests and Levites, to travel to Jerusalem with Ezra. They were to return and inquire after Judah and Jerusalem, and to take silver and gold that was freely offered by the king and his closest advisors. The offerings also included all that was freely given by others in Babylon.

These gifts were for offerings to be offered on the altar at the temple. Anything left over was to be used in whatever way seemed good to the Jewish people. If they needed anything, the king says, “pay for it from the king’s treasury.”

And I, even I, Artaxerxes the king, issue a decree to all the treasurers who are in the region beyond the River, that whatever Ezra the priest, the scribe of the Law of the God of heaven, may require of you, let it be done diligently, up to one hundred talents of silver, one hundred kors of wheat, one hundred baths of wine, one hundred baths of oil, and salt without prescribed limit. Whatever is commanded by the God of heaven, let it diligently be done for the house of the God of heaven. For why should there be wrath against the realm of the king and his sons? Also we inform you that it shall not be lawful to impose tax, tribute, or custom on any of the priests, Levites, singers, gatekeepers, Nethinim, or servants of this house of God. (Ezra 7:21-24)

Then the king gives specific instructions to all his treasurers in the region of Judah to give Ezra whatever he needed, up to:

100 talents of silver (3.75 tons; based on current silver prices, this is over $7 million).

100 kors of wheat (650 bushels).

100 baths of wine (600 gallons).

100 baths of oil (600 gallons).

No limits on salt.

One writer suggested “these amounts would supply the temple for about two years” (Keith N. Schoville, Ezra-Nehemiah, 103-104). The king orders his officials to do this so that Persia would not suffer the wrath of the God of heaven. Also, none of those who served in the temple were to be taxed.

And you, Ezra, according to your God-given wisdom, set magistrates and judges who may judge all the people who are in the region beyond the River, all such as know the laws of your God; and teach those who do not know them. Whoever will not observe the law of your God and the law of the king, let judgment be executed speedily on him, whether it be death, or banishment, or confiscation of goods, or imprisonment. (Ezra 7:25-26)

The king authorizes Ezra to set up a judicial system according to his “God-given wisdom” in the “region beyond the River” among all those who know the law of God, and to teach those who do not know God’s law. The king also authorizes Ezra to punish those who will not obey the law of God or the law of the king. Ezra would have no interference from the Persian government in teaching or enforcing God’s law.

Ezra Praises God for the King’s Letter

Blessed be the LORD God of our fathers, who has put such a thing as this in the king’s heart, to beautify the house of the LORD which is in Jerusalem, and has extended mercy to me before the king and his counselors, and before all the king’s mighty princes. So I was encouraged, as the hand of the LORD my God was upon me; and I gathered leading men of Israel to go up with me. (Ezra 7:27-28)

Ezra thanks and praises the “LORD God” for putting such things into the king’s mind. Ezra acknowledges that the LORD is working providentially on behalf of His people. Ezra considered the king’s letter to be “God’s mercy” shown to him.

This was greatly encouraging to Ezra, knowing God’s “hand” or “power” was with him. So, Ezra gathered leaders among the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem with him. Now that he knew God was with him, there was no delay. Ezra immediately put the plan into action. The people who returned with him were instrumental in carrying out that plan.

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