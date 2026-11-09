Just when it seemed like everything was going great, Ezra finds out some bad news about the nation.

The bad news shocks Ezra.

Bad News About the Nation

When these things were done, the leaders came to me, saying, “The people of Israel and the priests and the Levites have not separated themselves from the peoples of the lands, with respect to the abominations of the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Jebusites, the Ammonites, the Moabites, the Egyptians, and the Amorites. For they have taken some of their daughters as wives for themselves and their sons, so that the holy seed is mixed with the peoples of those lands. Indeed, the hand of the leaders and rulers has been foremost in this trespass.” (Ezra 9:1-2)

Some time after Ezra’s arrived in Jerusalem, some of the leaders came to him with bad news. The nation - including the priests and Levites - had intermarried with the surrounding pagan nations. Those who were supposed to be leading the nation after God were some of the chief leaders in this sin!

God had called Israel to be a “holy nation” (Exodus 19:6), devoted to Him and separated from all that which was not holy. The primary problem was not that they had married women who were not Israelites by birth; it’s that they married women who were idol worshippers. There were several women in Jesus’ genealogy who were not Jews (see Matthew 1:5). But these women forsook their idol gods and devoted themselves to the Lord God.

However, these women that Ezra hears about were still “pagans” (Ezra 10:2, 10-11). This was specifically forbidden by God (Exodus 34:11-17; Deuteronomy 7:1-6). It’s also likely that some of these men had put away their Jewish wives to marry these pagan foreign women (Malachi 2:10-16).

Ezra Confesses Their Sin

So when I heard this thing, I tore my garment and my robe, and plucked out some of the hair of my head and beard, and sat down astonished. Then everyone who trembled at the words of the God of Israel assembled to me, because of the transgression of those who had been carried away captive, and I sat astonished until the evening sacrifice. (Ezra 9:3-4)

Ezra’s response to this bad news demonstrated tremendous grief. One of the same sins that caused the nation to go into captivity was being repeated by the nation so soon after God had delivered them! Those who feared God’s word assembled around Ezra, and likely shared in his great sorrow.

Ezra sat in sorrow and astonishment until the evening sacrifice, which was at about 3:00 PM. It was known as “the hour of prayer” (Acts 3:1).

At the evening sacrifice I arose from my fasting; and having torn my garment and my robe, I fell on my knees and spread out my hands to the LORD my God. And I said: “O my God, I am too ashamed and humiliated to lift up my face to You, my God; for our iniquities have risen higher than our heads, and our guilt has grown up to the heavens. Since the days of our fathers to this day we have been very guilty, and for our iniquities we, our kings, and our priests have been delivered into the hand of the kings of the lands, to the sword, to captivity, to plunder, and to humiliation, as it is this day. And now for a little while grace has been shown from the LORD our God, to leave us a remnant to escape, and to give us a peg in His holy place, that our God may enlighten our eyes and give us a measure of revival in our bondage. For we were slaves. Yet our God did not forsake us in our bondage; but He extended mercy to us in the sight of the kings of Persia, to revive us, to repair the house of our God, to rebuild its ruins, and to give us a wall in Judah and Jerusalem. (Ezra 9:5-9)

Ezra falls to his knees, spreads out his hands before the LORD God, and prays. His prayer communicated his deep shame over the nation’s deep sin. They were a people who were “very guilty” and who faced God’s judgment because of their sin.

And yet, the LORD had shown grace to them in allowing a remnant to escape captivity and to be brought back to Jerusalem. God had not abandoned them, but had been merciful in allowing their return and the rebuilding of the temple.

While they were immensely sinful, the LORD God had been merciful and gracious to them. Isn’t this something we can all relate to? (Romans 5:6-9).

And now, O our God, what shall we say after this? For we have forsaken Your commandments, which You commanded by Your servants the prophets, saying, ‘The land which you are entering to possess is an unclean land, with the uncleanness of the peoples of the lands, with their abominations which have filled it from one end to another with their impurity. Now therefore, do not give your daughters as wives for their sons, nor take their daughters to your sons; and never seek their peace or prosperity, that you may be strong and eat the good of the land, and leave it as an inheritance to your children forever.’ And after all that has come upon us for our evil deeds and for our great guilt, since You our God have punished us less than our iniquities deserve, and have given us such deliverance as this, should we again break Your commandments, and join in marriage with the people committing these abominations? Would You not be angry with us until You had consumed us, so that there would be no remnant or survivor? O LORD God of Israel, You are righteous, for we are left as a remnant, as it is this day. Here we are before You, in our guilt, though no one can stand before You because of this!” (Ezra 9:10-15)

Ezra didn’t know what to say to God. They had forsaken God’s commandment. They were “very guilty.” Ezra’s quote combined multiple references from the Law and Prophets (Deuteronomy 7:1; 11:8; 23:6; 2 Kings 21:16; Isaiah 1:19; Ezekiel 37:25).

Even after all they had suffered for their sins, Ezra says, “You still have punished us less than we deserve!” And now, after receiving God’s grace, they had turned back to the same sin. Was God not angry with their sin now, just as He had been in the past? Would God not be righteous to punish their sin again?

Ezra ends his prayer by pointing to the righteousness of God, and the great guilt of the nation. They were unworthy to stand before God. They could only confess their sin to the LORD, and depend upon Him to be merciful yet again.

The first step in confronting sin is recognizing it in our lives, and confessing that to God. We must realize we have sinned and fall short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23), and are now dead in our sins (Ephesians 2:1-3). In confessing this, we say the same thing God’s word says about us. Even as Christians, we must continue to confess our sins (1 John 1:9).

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