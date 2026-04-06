The Old Testament includes many references, prophecies, and “pictures” of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

After pointing to one of these Old Testament references about Christ in Romans 15:3, the apostle Paul wrote,

“For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope” (Romans 15:4).

The Gospel in the Law of Moses

Jesus explained to His disciples, “beginning at Moses,” all the things written in the Scriptures about Himself (Luke 24:27).

He later reminded His apostles that “all things must be fulfilled which were written in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms concerning Me” (Luke 24:44).

First, we will focus on the gospel as it is shown in the Law of Moses.

The Promise to Abraham.

When God called Abram to leave his home, He made several promises. He promised,

“I will make you a great nation; I will bless you And make your name great; And you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you; And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Genesis 12:2-3).

Paul pointed to this promise and said,

“And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel to Abraham beforehand, saying, ‘In you all the nations shall be blessed.’ So then those who are of faith are blessed with believing Abraham” (Galatians 3:8-9).

It would be through Abraham’s descendant, Christ, that God would bless the world (Galatians 3:16).

Water From the Rock.

In Exodus 17:1-7, the nation of Israel complains about wanting water to drink and “tests the LORD.” The LORD tells Moses to strike the rock in Horeb, and water would flow out of it. Moses does, and the people are given water by the LORD, even though they tested Him.

Later on, the apostle Paul pointed back to this event and said, “all drank the same spiritual drink. For they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them, and that Rock was Christ” (1 Corinthians 10:4). Jesus described Himself as the giver of “living water” for “everlasting life’ (John 4:10-14).

The Pattern of the Tabernacle.

In Exodus 26-30, the LORD gave Moses the pattern for the tabernacle. Exact measurements and dimensions were prescribed for the tent, as well as various instruments used in the tabernacle. The pattern God gave to the nation of Israel through Moses mattered because of what, or Who, they pointed to.

The writer of Hebrews looked back at the specifics of the tabernacle and reminded Christians that these things were “symbolic for the present time” (Hebrews 9:9) of Jesus Christ as our High Priest of God’s “greater and more perfect tabernacle” (Hebrews 9:11).

The Gospel in Israel’s History

The “history books” of the Old Testament begin with Joshua and extend to Esther. In all, twelve books chronicle about one thousand years of Israel’s history, from their conquest of the Promised Land to their captivity in a foreign land.

Throughout this time, the Lord continues to make promises of Christ and give glimpses of the “good news.”

The Faith of Rahab.

Hebrews 11:31 tells us,

“By faith the harlot Rahab did not perish with those who did not believe, when she had received the spies with peace.” Rahab hid the Israelite spies because she believed the LORD God would give them the land (Joshua 2:9-11).

Her trust in the LORD spared Rahab and her family from the destruction of Jericho (Joshua 2:12-14; 6:22-25).

Rahab appears in the genealogy of Jesus (Matthew 1:5). Her salvation shows the Lord’s compassion for the Gentiles, and pointed forward to the “mystery of Christ…that the Gentiles should be fellow heirs, of the same body, and partakers of His promise in Christ through the gospel” (Ephesians 3:4-6).

The Prayer of Hannah.

After the LORD blessed Hannah with her son Samuel, she raised him until he was old enough to serve at the temple. Afterward, Hannah prayed a beautiful prayer rejoicing in God that sounds like Mary’s “Magnificat” in Luke 1:46-55.

As she concluded her prayer, Hannah said,

“The LORD will judge the ends of the earth. ‘He will give strength to His king, And exalt the horn of His anointed’” (1 Samuel 2:10).

Israel had no king - other than God - when Hannah prayed this prayer. Her prayer anticipated the time when God would “judge all the earth” and powerfully exalt His anointed (chosen) King (Acts 17:30-31).

The Promise to David.

When David wanted to build the LORD a house, God would not allow him to do this. But the LORD extended one of the great promises of the Old Testament to David. He promised to establish the kingdom of one of David’s descendants who would build the LORD’s house. His kingdom would last forever (2 Samuel 7:12-16).

When Jesus was called the “Son of David” by the Jewish people, it showed they believed He was the one God promised would come (Matthew 20:29-31). Paul preached that this promise was fulfilled in God raising up “for Israel a Savior - Jesus” (Acts 13:23).

Jesus is the promised “Son of David” (Matthew 1:1; Romans 1:3). He is the King with the eternal kingdom of God as promised in the Scriptures (1 Timothy 1:17).

The Gospel in the Books of Poetry

The books of poetry in the Old Testament (Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Song of Solomon) address the spiritual life of God’s people.

While the Law of Moses laid the foundation for Christ, and the books of history prepared us for Christ, the books of poetry show an “aspiration for Christ in the hearts of the people” (Geisler, A Popular Survey of the Old Testament, 181).

The Psalms, especially, are some of the most quoted Scriptures in the New Testament. In a section of the Bible that so often focuses on our “devotion” and “the heart of the matter,” it shouldn’t surprise us to find many references to the coming Messiah.

The Living Redeemer.

While Job was suffering tremendously, he expressed his hope in his “living Redeemer.” Job stated,

“For I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been thus destroyed, yet in my flesh I shall see God, whom I shall see for myself, and my eyes shall behold, and not another. My heart faints within me!” (Job 19:25-27).

Jesus is our “living Redeemer” (1 Peter 1:18-19), and He has walked upon this earth (John 1:14). One day, even long after our bodies return to the dust in our graves, we will be raised and see Him with our own eyes (1 Corinthians 15:50-54).

The Exalted Lord.

David penned, “The LORD said to my Lord, ‘Sit at My right hand, Till I make Your enemies Your footstool’” (Psalm 110:1). Later, Jesus asked the Pharisees a question based on this same passage:

Now while the Pharisees were gathered together, Jesus asked them a question, saying, “What do you think about the Christ? Whose son is he?” They said to him, “The son of David.” He said to them, “How is it then that David, in the Spirit, calls him Lord, saying, “‘The Lord said to my Lord, “Sit at my right hand, until I put your enemies under your feet”’? If then David calls him Lord, how is he his son?” (Matthew 22:41-45)

The Lord’s question was, “How can the Christ be both David’s son (lesser than David) and David’s Lord (greater than David)?” The answer is that Jesus is both a human descended from David (Romans 1:3), and He is David’s Lord because He is God’s Son (Romans 1:4).

The Beloved Bridegroom.

The Song of Solomon illustrates the deep love between the bridegroom and his bride (Song of Solomon 2:16). Our lack of study in this book is not to our benefit. It would strengthen both our understanding of our relationship with the Lord, as well as the depth of our relationship with our spouse.

Undoubtedly, the Song of Solomon points us forward to the close relationship that exists between Christ and His bride - His church (Ephesians 5:22-33).

The Gospel in the Prophets

Both the Major and Minor Prophets are full of prophecies about the Messiah and what He would do.

While the Prophets spoke of approaching judgment because of sin, the people were not left without hope. Many of the hopeful sections of the prophets point forward to Jesus, anticipating the peace, forgiveness, and stability He would bring.

The Pre-Exile Prophets.

Before the period of captivity, God’s prophets warned of the coming judgment, as well as the hope of Christ.

Isaiah prophesied that He would be born of a virgin (Isa. 7:14), reign as King (Isa. 9:6-7), and suffer as God’s Servant for the sins of the people (Isa. 52:13-53:12).

Micah foretold that the Christ would be born in the town of Bethlehem (Mic. 5:2).

The Exile Prophets.

Even when the children of Israel went into captivity for their sins, God had not forgotten them.

Jeremiah spoke of a “new covenant” in which God would forgive their sins and write His law on their hearts (Jer. 31:31-34; Heb. 8:6-13).

Ezekiel prophesied of the time when God would give them a new heart and put His Spirit within them (Eze. 36:24-27).

Daniel saw the approaching everlasting kingdom (Dan. 2:44-45) of the “Son of Man” (Dan. 7:13-14).

The Post-Exile Prophets.

When the Jewish people returned from captivity, God continued to extend hope to them through the coming of Christ.

Haggai spoke of the glory of the latter temple being greater than the glory of the first, pointing forward to the temple of Christ’s body and His church (Hag. 2:6-9).

Zechariah saw visions of the coming King riding on a donkey (Zec. 9:9) and being the pierced Son (Zec 12:10).

The prophet Malachi closed the Old Testament by announcing the coming of a messenger who would prepare the way for the LORD (Mal. 3:1; 4:5-6).

Truly, the Scriptures point us to the Lord Jesus Christ!

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