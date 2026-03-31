Many of you who read what I write on this blog are from nations all over this word. I’m so thankful for each of you.

I want to make our studies as accessible as possible, especially for those of you in places where high-speed internet is expensive or unreliable. I’ve learned that WhatsApp is the primary way many of you connect with the world, so I am bringing Centered on Christ directly to your phone.

Why Join Us on WhatsApp.

Data-Friendly: It uses very little data to receive our latest updates.

Private & Safe: This is a Channel, meaning your phone number is 100% private. No one else in the community can see your information. Some of you deal with persecution because you are a Christian. This will be a protected place.

For those reasons, I’m beginning to send studies on WhatsApp.

Free Resource: "The Fundamentals of the Gospel"

To welcome you to our new channel, I am giving away a free downloadable study on “The Fundamentals of the Gospel” to everyone who follows the channel.

Follow Centered on Christ on WhatsApp here.

If you don’t use WhatsApp, don’t worry! I will continue to post here as well.

I look forward to studying and growing in the grace and knowledge of Jesus with you all - whether here on Substack or on WhatsApp.