Last week, we began a new series of articles discussing the possibility of apostasy as revealed in Scripture. Some argue that once one is saved, he or she is then never in danger of losing their salvation.

We discussed Hebrews 3:12 last week, which strongly stated:

“Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God” (Heb. 3:12).

This week, we want to examine what has been used as a “proof text” by many to suggest that it is impossible to be lost once you are saved, and that text is John 10:28.

Examine the Text.

First, let’s examine the text itself.

“And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.”

It is important to note that Jesus is in the midst of a context in which He is making His claim of being the “Good Shepherd.”

Did you catch the first word in the verse? It is the word “and.” That, of course, suggests that this is a continuation of a previous thought (which we will look at in the next point).

Jesus says, “I give them eternal life.” Who? Jesus. Them? His sheep (John 10:27). What? Eternal life. This is a very encouraging passage that absolutely teaches the authority and love of Jesus Christ to extend eternal life to His sheep, but He also speaks of the conditions His sheep must meet.

The last phrase says, “they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.” It is a great encouragement to the faithful child of God to know that salvation is secure in Christ so long as we stay faithful and don’t take ourselves out of His hand!

Examine the Context.

Second, let’s examine the immediate context.

We pointed out the word “and” to show a continuation of a previous statement. What is Jesus talking about in this context? It was the Feast of Dedication in Jerusalem during the winter (John 10:22).

Jesus walked in the temple and the Jews surrounded Him (John 10:23-24a). They asked Him, “How long do You keep us in doubt? If You are the Christ, tell us plainly” (John 10:24b). Jesus answered, “I told you, and you do not believe…because you are not of My sheep” (John 10:25-26).

Jesus says He has sheep and then goes on to describe what makes them His sheep:

“My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me” (John 10:27).

Please pay close attention to three specific words: “hear,” “know,” and “follow.” All three words are present-tense verbs, which indicate continuous action. Jesus says that His sheep keep on hearing His voice, and He keeps on knowing them, and they keep on following Him!

Now, as we return to the verse under consideration, we should have a better grasp of who and what Jesus is talking about:

“And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.”

So long as His sheep faithfully obey Him, they have eternal life, but the opposite is also true: If His sheep do not continue to hear His voice and choose to stop following Him, they will not have eternal life!

Examine the Teaching of the Shepherd.

Third and finally, now that we have examined the passage in its context, we want to notice the overall teaching of Jesus.

Jesus is the “Good Shepherd.” He laid down His life for His sheep (John 10:11, 15). His love, guidance, and care are flawless, but His sheep can still leave Him and go back.

People decide to exercise their free will and leave the faith. Sadly, some do not come back.

So can sheep leave the Shepherd? The answer is, “Yes,” they have and they do.

God has gone to extreme measures to provide salvation for all people (John 3:16). His Son tasted death for every man to give mankind the opportunity to be saved (John 1:29; Heb. 2:9). The Holy Spirit has revealed the Gospel plan of salvation through the pages of the New Testament (1 Cor. 15:1-4; Acts 2:22-47).

The Godhead has provided everything that we need, but we still have free will to choose whether or not we will obey and stay faithful. If we do, glory awaits. If we choose to go back into a life of sin and leave the Shepherd, we will have to answer for that decision on the Day of Judgment (2 Cor. 5:10; Acts 17:30-31).

Why not stay faithful to the Good Shepherd so Heaven can be your home?

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.