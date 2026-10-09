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Have you ever faced a problem that seemed too big for you to handle?

Maybe you were diagnosed with a serious health issue or faced a concerning development at work. Maybe the problem had something to do with your family or even with the church. Perhaps you felt helpless in the face of the temptations the devil fired at you.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when we face “giants” like these in our lives.

But we would not be the first to feel this way. When Moses sent twelve men into Canaan to spy out the land (Numbers 13:2), ten of them returned with a message that highlighted the “giant problem” facing them in the land. They reported:

“The land through which we have gone as spies is a land that devours its inhabitants, and all the people whom we saw in it are men of great stature. There we saw the giants (the descendants of Anak came from the giants); and we were like grasshoppers in our own sight, and so we were in their sight” (Numbers 13:32-33).

The other two spies, Joshua and Caleb, tried to convince the nation that they could face the “giant problem” and take the land. They said:

“The land we passed through to spy out is an exceedingly good land. If the LORD delights in us, then He will bring us into this land and give it to us, ‘a land which flows with milk and honey.’ Only do not rebel against the LORD, nor fear the people of the land, for they are our bread; their protection has departed from them, and the LORD is with us. Do not fear them” (Numbers 14:7-9).

Their encouragement in the face of the “giant problem” centered around three facts.

Trust the Lord’s Promises.

Long ago, God had promised to give this land to the children of Israel (Genesis 12:1-3, 7). Joshua and Caleb remind the nation of God’s promise and point to the richness of the land as a sign of the Lord’s care for them.

When we face “giant problems” in our lives, let’s remember the “exceedingly great and precious promises” God has given to us (2 Peter 1:4).

Remember the Lord Is With Us.

Joshua and Caleb pointed to the fact that God was with them as the reason why they would succeed over the people in Canaan. It didn’t matter what problems they faced; if the Lord was with them, they would be victorious.

Even if we must face our problems and struggles alone, the Lord remains with us (2 Timothy 4:16-18).

Do Not Fear the “Giant Problem.”

The children of Israel ultimately allowed their fear to override their faith (Numbers 14:1-4, 10). Because they failed to trust and obey God, that entire generation - save Joshua and Caleb - never entered Canaan (Numbers 14:20-38).

No matter what we face, we too, are commanded to not fear and to remain faithful (Revelation 2:10).

The giants in Canaan were a real problem. Our “giants” are no less real. But the same God who promised to be with the children of Israel still promises to be with us.

Whatever we face this week, let’s trust God’s promises, remember that He is with us, and refuse to give in to fear.

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