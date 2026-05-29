What do you do when you need cheering up? Some like to sit down and enjoy a good meal with family and friends. Maybe others like to get outside and do something active, like going for a run or working in the yard. Still others like to bury themselves in a good book. After a hard day, we like to be “cheered up.”

Along these lines, David wrote, “I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go into the house of the LORD’” (Psalm 122:1). The Hebrew word for “glad” means something like “to brighten up, to cheer up, to make joyful.” It cheered David up to go worship the LORD with God’s people.

How do we view going to worship with God’s people? Is it a drudgery - just another box on the day’s to-do list to check off? Or does it cheer us up when we get to worship God in His church? Do we look forward to worshiping Him?

If we are glad to assemble to worship God, that will be reflected in our worship and interactions with one another. But if worship is just another box to check off or something we begrudgingly do, that will also be reflected in our worship and how we treat those around us.

“Make a joyful shout to the LORD, all you lands! Serve the LORD with gladness; Come before His presence with singing. Know that the LORD, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name. For the LORD is good; His mercy is everlasting, And His truth endures to all generations” (Psalm 100:1-5).

May we each come to worship the Lord with that same gladness!

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