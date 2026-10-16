In the post-game press conference after a football team loses, most coaches will be asked about specific failure points during the game, and their response often includes the need to go back and “check the tape.”

What they are talking about is going back and watching the video of the game to identity where their team’s problems exist in order to try to fix them in the following week’s practices.

Checking the tape is about self-examination.

We all expect our favorite football teams to do this. But are we as focused on doing it ourselves?

James reminds Christians that we must examine ourselves in the “mirror” of God’s word.

Therefore lay aside all filthiness and overflow of wickedness, and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls. But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was. But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does. (James 1:21-25)

Basically, James is saying, “Are you ‘checking the tape’ of your own life and comparing it with God’s word?”

Now, sometimes we like to “check the tape” on someone else’s life while ignoring our own life. Jesus warned us not to do this.

“Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7:1-5)

Humbly examining ourselves in the light of God’s word is something we must do as God’s people.

If a football team fails to “check the tape” and make the necessary changes, they will likely lose more games. While that result is unpleasant, it’s not especially meaningful in the long run.

But if we fail to “check the tape” in our lives, the consequences may be eternally serious.

Examine yourselves as to whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Do you not know yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you?—unless indeed you are disqualified. (2 Corinthians 13:5)

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