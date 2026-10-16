Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Pamela Steward's avatar
Pamela Steward
Oct 16

I really appreciate this analogy and what it means to measure ourselves by God’s standards and not ourselves or someone else. Great article!

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C.A. Campbell's avatar
C.A. Campbell
Oct 16

When we ask God to show us ourselves, He will do just that. I know this to be true for me. God has no problem running the tape for me. This way, I can stay up to date with my spiritual check-up. Great post.

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