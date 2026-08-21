Jesus is the head of the church, and He is the Savior of the body (Ephesians 5:23), which is His church (Ephesians 1:22-23). Salvation is found in Jesus Christ (Acts 4:12). He is the only way to the Father in heaven (John 14:6).

The church is the body of Christ - so to be in Christ is to be in His church. If we cannot be saved apart from our Lord Jesus Christ, then we cannot be saved apart from His church either - for He is the Savior of His body, His church.

We must know whether we are a member of Jesus’ church - whether we are in Christ or not.

Who is a Member of Jesus’ Church?

In Acts 2:47 we read, “The Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.” From this we see that Jesus is the one who places us in His church. Also, we notice that the saved are the ones the Lord has placed in His church. To be a part of the saved is to be a part of Jesus’ church.

But who were these people Jesus was adding to His church? The context of Acts 2 reveals the answer. They were the ones who had heard the gospel and believed (Acts 2:22-36). They also repented and were baptized in Jesus’ name for the forgiveness of their sins, receiving the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38). About 3,000 people were baptized and were “added to them” (Acts 2:41). The “them” refers to those who were already Jesus’ disciples (Acts 1:15). These 3,000-plus people made up the church, the saved, to whom the Lord continued to add people daily in Acts 2:47.

So, those who are added by the Lord to His church are those who respond in faith to the gospel of Christ by turning from sin to the Lord, being immersed in Jesus’ name for the forgiveness of their sins.

Is This Available to All?

Since there is none righteous (Romans 3:10) and all have sinned and fall short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23), everyone needs salvation. Sin kills us (Romans 7:11), but God graciously makes us alive together with Christ (Ephesians 2:1-7). This is a gift He gives us “in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23).

One of the main points of the book of Acts is that the gospel truly is for all. Since all have sinned, all need salvation. In Christ, we are all brought together as one (Ephesians 2:14-3:7). In Christ, the same promises and blessings are given to us all (Galatians 3:26-29).

So, are you a member of Jesus’ church?

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