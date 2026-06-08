While engaged in a surprising discussion with a Samaritan woman, Jesus turned her question about the proper place of worship toward the heart of the matter. He said a time was approaching when a certain location would not be required to worship the Father (John 4:9-21).

Jesus also referenced the many inaccuracies and errors of the Samaritan people when it came to worship (John 4:22). The Samaritans were woefully limited in their knowledge of God and His will because they rejected the Scriptures except for the five books of Moses. But a far-reaching change was imminent for everyone - including the Samaritans.

The Father Seeks Genuine Worshipers.

Jesus said:

“But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him” (John 4:23).

The word “true” can be translated “genuine,” and is the “opposite to what is…counterfeit” (Thayer’s Greek Lexicon).

Jesus then states, “God is Spirit” (John 4:24a), and based on this fact, He tells the Samaritan woman what genuine worship is.

Genuine Worship is in Spirit.

Because “God is Spirit,” He must be worshipped in spirit. He cannot be approached on a mere physical level. Many of the Jews mistakenly believed that if they “checked all the boxes” for worshipping God - offering the right sacrifices at the right time, tithing correctly - then they had worshipped correctly. However, they gave little thought to worshipping God “in spirit.”

The Lord made it clear that this kind of shallow worship was unacceptable. Jesus rebuked this approach to worshipping God on multiple occasions (Matthew 15:7-9; 23:23-24). We may do all the “outward” actions of worship correctly, but if our thinking, attitude, and emotion are not involved, then we are not worshipping God in spirit (1 Corinthians 14:15).

Genuine Worship is in Truth.

Jesus not only addressed the shortcomings of many Jews’ worship, but He also once more addressed the Samaritans’ failings when He added that genuine worship of God is in truth. Worshipping in spirit must also be to the one true God in accordance with the truth, His will, as He has revealed in the Scriptures (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

We must carefully study the Scriptures (2 Timothy 2:15) to present ourselves as acceptable to God. This extends to ensuring we worship God according to His word. The Christians in Scripture met together on Sunday to worship God (Acts 20:7; 1 Corinthians 16:1-2). Their worship together included eating the Lord’s Supper, praying, praising God in song, listening to God’s word being taught, and gathering a collection as there was need.

Can we rightly say that we are “genuine worshipers” of God?

Share