Although Paul was not with Jesus during His earthly ministry, he was chosen by the Lord to be an apostle.

Jesus described Paul’s future work when He instructed Ananias to meet Paul in Damascus and teach the gospel to him. He told the reluctant Ananias:

“Go, for he is a chosen vessel of Mine to bear My name before Gentiles, kings, and the children of Israel” (Acts 9:15).

Making a similar point to Paul, our Lord declared:

“I will deliver you from the Jewish people, as well as from the Gentiles, to whom I now send you, to open their eyes, in order to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God, that they may receive the forgiveness of sins and an inheritance among those who are sanctified by faith in Me” (Acts 26:17-18).

That Paul understood his role is obvious, for he did not consider himself “at all inferior to the most eminent apostles” (2 Corinthians 11:5).

Importantly, Paul recognized his primary apostolic work to be among the Gentiles (see Galatians 2:9). In fact, he considered himself to be “a prisoner of Jesus Christ for [the] Gentiles” (Ephesians 3:1).

Because of this recognition, he went from place to place proclaiming “that the Gentiles should be fellow heirs, of the same body, and partakers of His promise in Christ through the gospel” (Ephesians 3:6).

His message regarding the gospel’s universal scope was greatly appreciated by some (Galatians 3:26-28). Others strongly resisted Paul’s message. Not surprisingly, much of the opposition he encountered came from the Jews.

Paul’s experiences during his first missionary journey are typical of what he faced throughout his ministry.

In Antioch of Pisidia, the Jews “were filled with envy; and contradicting and blaspheming, they opposed the things spoken by Paul” (Acts 13:45).

In Iconium, “the multitude of the city was divided: part sided with the Jews, and part with the apostles” (Acts 14:4).

And at Lystra, “Jews from Antioch and Iconium came there; and having persuaded the multitudes, they stoned Paul and dragged him out of the city, supposing him to be dead” (Acts 14:19).

Despite the opposition Paul faced in the above-mentioned cities, congregations of believers were established in each location. Rather than avoiding the places where he was persecuted, Paul made an effort to encourage each church and revisited those locations before ending his first missionary effort (Acts 14:21-23).

That he cared deeply for these newly founded congregations can be seen from his later desire to “visit our brethren in every city where we have preached the word of the Lord and see how they are doing” (Acts 15:36). Paul’s desire was realized during both of his subsequent missionary journeys (cf. Acts 16:1; 18:23).

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.