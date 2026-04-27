The book of Esther might be the most “ready for TV” story in all of Scripture. It would be difficult to imagine a more dramatic story than Esther.

But there is also a unique detail about the book of Esther: it’s the only book of the Bible in which God’s name is not mentioned. However, there is implied dependence upon God, such as when the Jews fast (Esther 4:16), as well as from what Mordecai says (Esther 4:14).

Esther emphasizes trusting in God, even when He seems silent.

The Title.

The title is taken from Esther’s name, which is connected to the Persian word for “star.” Her name was also connected to the Babylonian idol goddess Ishtar or Ashtar. Esther’s Hebrew name was Hadassah (Esther 2:7), which means “myrtle.”

Once in captivity, many of the Jews were either given foreign names by their captors (like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-Nego) or they took foreign names and used them publicly.

The book of Esther was included with five books that the Jews called “Rolls.” These five books were Esther, Song of Songs (Solomon), Ruth, Lamentations, and Ecclesiastes. These books were read at various feasts of the Jews. Esther was read during the Feast of Purim, which celebrates the Jewish people’s deliverance during the Persian period of their captivity.

Why that deliverance was necessary and how it happened is the story of Esther.

Remember that Cyrus’ decree merely allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem; it wasn’t a forced return (Ezra 1:1-4). Many Jews decided for one reason or another to remain in Persia. Many had taken to heart what God had told them through His prophet, and had “rebuilt” their lives in these foreign places (Jeremiah 29:4-7).

The Background.

After our study of the first six chapters of Ezra, as well as the prophets Haggai and Zechariah, Esther turns our attention away from the Jews who returned from captivity and back toward the ones still in Persia.

There is roughly a sixty-year gap between Ezra 6 and Ezra 7, when Ezra actually arrives in Jerusalem. Esther takes place during this gap. Esther covers a period of about ten years, from 483 to 473 BC, beginning about thirty years after the completion and dedication of the temple (Ezra 6).

When Esther begins, we are in the third year of Xerxes or Ahasuerus, who is the king of the Persian Empire. He ruled from 486 to 464 BC. Xerxes (a Greek name) ruled a massive empire from India to Africa (Esther 1:1).

Xerxes is a prominent figure in Herodotus’s Histories, which tells the story of the rise of the Persian Empire and its war with the Greek city-states. He is described as an ambitious man with a volcanic temper, which fits perfectly with the picture of this man in Esther. It is during his war with Greece that Esther begins.

Much of the book of Esther takes place in Susa and in the Palace of Susa. The city of Susa was one of the capital cities of the Persian Empire and was a place of great luxury - hence, all the banquets.

Archaeologists have uncovered many details about the palace in Susa, including the layout of the courtyards and the “king’s gate” where Mordecai sat.

Several aspects of the Persians’ way of life will be featured prominently in Esther.

One is the law of the Medes and Persians, and how it could not be changed once signed into law. This will matter as the story of Esther unfolds, and it’s also what required a different Persian king to throw Daniel into the lion’s den, even though he didn’t want to do it (Daniel 6:8-9, 13-15).

Another interesting feature of the Persian Empire was its postal system. Herodotus wrote:

“There is nothing that travels faster, and yet is mortal, than these couriers; the Persians invented this system, which works as follows. It is said that there are as many horses and men posted at intervals as there are days required for the entire journey, so that one horse and one man are assigned to each day. And neither snow nor rain nor heat nor dark of night keeps them from completing their appointed course as swifty as possible.” (Herodotus, The Histories, 8.98.1)

This system, very similar to what would later be called “The Pony Express” in the U.S., allowed royal decrees to reach the rest of the empire with incredible speed. This aspect of the Persian Empire will be important in how the story develops in Esther.

The Outline.

Esther is easily broken down into two main sections:

The Danger to the Jews (Esther 1-5).

The Deliverance of the Jews (Esther 6-10).

There are six banquets and seven decrees in the book of Esther, and each is important to the development of the story.

The Application.

The providence of God is obvious throughout Esther. While the name “God” never appears, it is certain that He is working to accomplish His will and for the benefit of His people.

The number of things that happen in this story at exactly the right moment is astounding. We are meant to see that these things are not accidents or mere coincidences, but rather God at work in the world. Several times, the very thing meant to destroy the Jews ends up becoming the means by which they are delivered.

When God seems silent or absent, the story of Esther reminds God’s people that He is always at work to accomplish His will and for our ultimate benefit (Romans 8:28). Some believe that the author of the book left out the name of God to mirror what many of the Jews felt in exile, feeling like God was hidden from them.

Also, it’s important to remember how this book connects to Christ. If Haman’s plan had succeeded, the lineage of the promised Messiah would have been cut off from the earth. So Esther is not just the story of God saving the Jewish people; it’s about Him protecting His plan to save the world (Galatians 4:4).

A Brief Look at God’s Providence.

God’s providence can be connected with His “foresight” and knowing what will be. It’s also connected to His “provision.” Believing in God’s providence means believing that God is still at work in this world.

The Bible describes God’s providence in two primary areas:

God’s general providence in caring for His entire creation (Matthew 5:45).

God’s special providence in caring for His own special people (Proverbs 3:6; Psalm 37:23).

God keeping promises He has made to His people requires Him to continue to be at work in this world (Matthew 6:33; 10:29-31; Romans 8:28; 1 Corinthians 10:13; Hebrews 13:5-6).

When God works through a miracle, He does that which cannot have occurred naturally. Thus, a miracle is rightly said to be “supernatural.” Miracles were signs that pointed to the truthfulness of the message or showed that the one doing the sign was from God (John 3:2).

God’s providence is still every bit done by God, just as a miracle is the work of God. However, God’s providence works through the natural order of things and events to accomplish His will.

An example of this is when David prayed that the Lord would turn the counsel of Ahithophel to foolishness (2 Samuel 15:31). Absalom ends up listening to another counselor who had David’s best interest at heart, and we’re told this was the work of God (2 Samuel 17:14). No miracle occurred on this occasion, but it was still the Lord at work and accomplishing His purpose.

God is good, but God’s providence does not always work in ways we think best, and we may not always understand His ways. For example, what about those in “faith’s hall of fame” who suffered tremendously (Hebrews 11:35-38)? We’re told God was with them and was at work to “provide something better” (Hebrews 11:39-40).

God’s providence requires that we not arrogantly assume we know what we will do (James 4:13-16). Perhaps His providence has something else in mind for us. Instead, we submit ourselves to His will.

Understanding the providence of God will be vitally important in our study of Esther.

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