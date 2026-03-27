In Acts 17, the apostle Paul “came to Thessalonica, where there was a synagogue of the Jews” (verse 1, NKJV). Speaking to the crowd at that location, Paul reasoned from Scripture in order to prove Jesus was the Christ.

Although “some of them were persuaded; and a great multitude of the devout Greeks, and not a few of the leading women, joined Paul and Silas” (verse 4), others became envious and sought to harm Paul and Silas.

These opposite reactions to the message of Jesus are common. Some who hear God’s message obey (Acts 2:36); others rebel (Acts 7:54).

Not surprisingly, those who rebel against God often “speak evil of whatever they do not know” (Jude 1:10). Some of the Thessalonians did this on the occasion described in Acts 17. In an attempt to discredit Paul and his message, his enemies declared:

“These who have turned the world upside down have come here too” (Acts 17:6).

Rather than tainting Paul and his work, however, the insult actually turned out to be a compliment in disguise. Paul was doing what all Christians should seek to do. He proclaimed the message of Christ—a message that can change the world.

We should do no less. But how do we do it?

Seek the Lost.

We must look for individuals who need to hear and obey the gospel. This is where Paul started. According to Acts 17:2: “Paul… went in to them….” He did not wait for lost souls to come to him. Instead, he found and engaged individuals in a study about Jesus.

Jesus commanded this type of effort in Mark 16:15, 16. He said,

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.”

We must seek the lost if we wish to turn the world upside down.

Teach the Truth.

Additionally, we must commit to teach only the truth revealed in the Bible. Paul did this when he “reasoned with [the Thessalonians] from the Scriptures, explaining and demonstrating that Christ had to rise again from the dead” (Acts 17:2, 3).

This is also the approach Peter advocated when he stated:

“If anyone speaks, let him speak as the oracles of God (1 Peter 4:11).

We must teach God’s doctrine and not our own if we hope to turn the world upside down. Nevertheless, this must be done in a way that is both relevant and faithful.

Cultural barriers must be properly considered.

Knowledge must be presented in an appropriate way (cf. Proverbs 15:2).

Love for the souls of men and women must serve as our motivation (1 Timothy 1:5).

Never Give Up.

Finally, we must never give up. Paul taught at Thessalonica despite opposition and possible persecution. He realized not everyone would receive and obey the gospel. At the same time, he knew some would.

We should never shy away from doing what is right because men oppose us. Jesus was opposed, Paul was opposed, and we will be opposed as well (cf. Matthew 5:10-12; 1 Peter 4:16).

Christians are to be different and make a difference. The only way to do this is to preach “Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:2).

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.