The church in Corinth suffered from many problems. The chief issue in that church was present in all of the other problems they had. Their biggest problem - and the one the apostle Paul addressed first - was the division that existed among them (1 Corinthians 1:10-11). He told them the envy, strife, and division among them led them to live like the world, instead of followers of Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 3:1-3).

In the chapter before our text, Paul again called out the division in that church as the primary reason why they failed to eat the Lord’s Supper as they should have done (1 Corinthians 11:17-19).

In their jealousy of one another and desire for prominence, they treated the spiritual gifts given to them by the Holy Spirit as some sort of hierarchy system in the church. A person’s prominence in the church depended on which gift, ability, or talent they had. This is the issue the apostle Paul begins addressing in 1 Corinthians 12.

Many Gifts, But One God (1 Corinthians 12:1-11)

Before they became Christians, many in the church at Corinth had been pagans who followed “speechless” idols (12:1-2). However, now they follow the God-Who-Speaks, and He is not divided against Himself (12:3).

Although there are various gifts and different ways to serve and work, the Godhead is united (12:4-6). The same Spirit gave the church in Corinth different miraculous spiritual gifts for everyone’s profit (12:7-11).

Regardless of our gifts, talents, and abilities, what we can do is given to us by the same God. Just because we may be able to do more things than someone else doesn’t make us more important (Romans 12:3, 6-8). The same God has blessed us with these abilities, and we ought to use them to serve Him, and not to promote ourselves.

Many Members, But One Body ( 1 Corinthians 12:12-31)

The apostle Paul then uses another illustration to demonstrate the unity that should exist in the church. The Christians in Corinth were all baptized by one Spirit into one body - the one body of Christ (12:12-13). The body is made up of many members that handle different functions of the body. Regardless of the member’s function, all are part of the body, just as God designed it (12:14-20).

Every part of the body is necessary for the function of the body. Even the parts that seem weaker are important, and the parts of our body we keep covered are essential to life. God has designed the body in this way so that there should be no division in the body, and so the body works together to care for itself (12:21-26).

Paul reminds the church in Corinth that they are the body of Christ, and they are all individual members of His body. As members of the body, they all had different functions and roles, but all were needed (1 Corinthians 12:27-30).

The church in Corinth was divided because they were focused on using their gifts and abilities to promote themselves. Paul tells them, “You need to desire something better. I’m going to show you a better way” (12:31).

Love is the Better Way ( 1 Corinthians 13:1-13)

Without love, all the gifts and abilities in the world mean absolutely nothing and will profit us nothing (13:1-3). To a group of people who were fighting for prominence over these things, this is a serious rebuke. In trying to become something, they had reduced themselves to nothing.

Paul then describes the kind of love (agape) he means (13:4-7). The “better way” is a selfless, self-sacrificing life. It does not take - it gives, and it gives regardless of whether or not it receives anything in return. The Corinthian church was selfishly seeking what they wanted, which is why they were having all the problems he addressed in this letter to them.

And the crazy thing is: the gifts and abilities they cared so much about? They were going to end one day! But love would never end (13:8-12). I believe the miraculous abilities given by the Holy Spirit ended when the apostles all died, since the miraculous gifts appear to have been given through the laying on of their hands (Acts 8:14-20). Also, the miraculous gifts were no longer needed when the New Testament was fully revealed by the close of the first century.

Paul is telling the church in Corinth, “The gifts you care so much about are going to be gone soon! And the things you don’t care about are the things that will last!” They were focused on the temporary rather than on what was eternal. What would last would be faith, hope, and love - but the greatest of these three, the “better way,” is love (13:13).

And so, in the life of the local church, the body of Christ, our focus should be on making sure we follow the “better way” - the way of love. At the heart of the matter, what the church needs is not more skilled, talented members, preachers, teachers, song leaders, etc., but members who love one another as Christ loves us.

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