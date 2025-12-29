As we prepare to flip over the calendar from 2025 to 2026, many of us start thinking about areas we can improve. While this urge to improve shouldn’t only appear as a new year dawns, it is a time when we look to make needed changes in life.

I’d like to consider five biblical principles for making meaningful change – both in our individual lives and in our lives together as the church.

Acknowledge Red Flags and Respond

In our recent study of Haggai 1, we noticed that the LORD sent several “red flags” to the nation of Israel, trying to get their attention. He withheld successful harvests, and they experienced economic difficulties (Haggai 1:6-11). But for sixteen years, the Jewish people ignored the warning signs that something was wrong. They should have noticed the troubles they were having were what God said would happen when they disobeyed Him (Deuteronomy 28:15-18, 23-24, 38-40).

Sometimes we experience “red flags” in our lives when something is wrong. You might go to the doctor and discover you have high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Maybe you notice that you and your spouse have been at each other’s throats a lot lately. Maybe your child is withdrawing from friends and family and spending a lot of time in front of a screen.

We can also experience “red flags” in the church. We might notice important biblical doctrines being neglected or ignored. We might observe faltering attendance at the assemblies of the church or a lack of involvement in the good works of the church.

These are all “red flags” that something isn’t as it should be.

When we notice these “red flags,” we have two choices. (1) We can ignore or deny them, like the children of Israel did at first in Haggai. Or, (2) we can acknowledge that the warning signs of a problem are present, and respond properly – like the Jewish people finally did when God sent Haggai and Zechariah to them.

Honestly Self-Evaluate

To determine what our problems are, or the extent of those problems, we must honestly evaluate ourselves. James describes how we must “receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls” (James 1:21). Upon humbly receiving God’s word, we must look into the “mirror” of the word, and be a “doer” of what God tells us to do in His word (James 1:22-25).

The prophet Haggai proclaimed God’s word to the Jewish people, and helped them evaluate their problem: They were focusing on their own houses instead of building God’s temple (Haggai 1:2-5).

The apostle Paul was concerned about the stubborn, rebellious attitude of some in Corinth and warned them, “Examine yourselves as to whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves” (2 Corinthians 13:5).

When we observe “red flags” – either in our individual lives, or in the church – the proper response is to honestly evaluate ourselves in the “mirror” of God’s word. Whatever our problem is, His word will address it and show us what we need to do (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

Plan Wisely, Then Act

The book of Proverbs praises the wisdom of planning.

“The plans of the diligent lead surely to plenty, But those of everyone who is hasty, surely to poverty” (Proverbs 21:5).

“Without counsel, plans go awry, But in the multitude of counselors they are established” (Proverbs 15:22).

“Through wisdom a house is built, And by understanding it is established; By knowledge the rooms are filled With all precious and pleasant riches” (Proverbs 24:3-4).

“A wise man is strong, Yes, a man of knowledge increases strength; For by wise counsel you will wage your own war, And in a multitude of counselors there is safety” (Proverbs 24:5-6).

Taking action without sufficient planning is unwise. When we face a problem and realize a change is necessary, it is wise to establish a biblically grounded plan to break that bad personal habit, to repair your shaky marriage, or to encourage better attendance at the assemblies of the church.

However, making plans without ever acting is also unwise. The Jewish people’s response to their sixteen-year delay in rebuilding the temple was “The time has not come” (Haggai 1:2). Perhaps they believed they had good intentions in the delay, maybe they believed they needed more time to develop an adequate plan to reconstruct the temple.

Talking about the problem won’t fix the problem. Planning to fix the problem won’t fix the problem. Action must be taken if the problem is ever going to be fixed (Proverbs 24:30-34).

Embrace Accountability

It is incredibly challenging to accomplish meaningful change in our lives without accountability. There was a time in my life when I was lifting weights several times a week. I stuck with this workout routine because I had a friend I worked out with who held me accountable.

When God confronted the Jewish people with their sin, they humbled themselves, obeyed the Lord, and came together to resume work on the temple (Haggai 1:12-14). Their togetherness in how they respond to the word of God is important. Although they were responsible for their own actions, they were accountable to and for one another. We see the same thing when they later rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem under Nehemiah’s leadership (Nehemiah 3).

Whatever changes we need to make in our lives, we are not meant to do it all on our own. James reminds Christians, “Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him…Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (James 5:14, 16).

Accountability can be scary because it means someone else is going to know our struggles, sins, and problems. But our faithful brethren are there to help us through our challenges (Philippians 4:2-3).

Focus on the Growth

What happens when everything goes according to plan for the first week, and then we hit a speed bump? It becomes very easy to get discouraged and to just quit. Something similar happened to the Jewish people after they laid the foundation of the temple (Ezra 4:23-24).

Even when we are trying our very best to fix the problems in our life, or in the church, we are still going to fall short sometimes. While it can be easy to get discouraged and quit, we are called to persevere through the trials (Hebrews 10:36-39; James 1:2-5). The apostle John reminded Christians to continue walking in the light with the Lord, even though they would sometimes sin (1 John 1:5-2:2).

When we are making changes for the better in our lives or in the church, I think it’s valuable to focus on where we are doing better and where we are growing. Look at it like taking seven steps forward, and the setback has only been one step back. Instead of quitting, just focus on taking another step forward tomorrow.

The Lord knew the Jewish people were discouraged, and Haggai 2 is all about encouraging them by reminding them of how He will bless them for being strong and getting back to work (Haggai 2:4).

God’s word addresses all of our lives. When change is needed, He doesn’t leave us to guess. His word provides us with wisdom, direction, and encouragement, all of which are grounded in His grace shown to us through His Son, Jesus Christ.

Meaningful change can occur in our lives when we are willing to listen and respond to God’s word.

Do you need to make a change?

