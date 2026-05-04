Prayer is one of the underlying topics of Paul’s letter to the Christians in Philippi.

Philippians is one of the more positive letters the apostle Paul wrote. The church in Philippi was highly supportive of his ministry and was dearly beloved by Paul. This local church of Christ was constantly mentioned in his prayers.

As we will see in Philippians, our prayers are important to the ongoing health and growth of the local church.

Pray for Our Fellowship (Phil. 1:3-8).

Paul thanked God every time he prayed for the Philippian Christian’s “fellowship in the gospel” since “day one” of their walk with Christ (1:3-5). They were partners with him in his ministry, helping him with his financial needs (4:10-16).

They were all one in Christ and were partakers of the grace of God along with Paul (1:6-8). Paul’s thankfulness for the fellowship he enjoyed with this church overflowed into his prayers for them.

When we pray, we ought to express our thankfulness for the fellowship we enjoy with our brothers and sisters in Christ. We ought to remember our love for one another and how we are all partakers of the grace of God.

Pray for Our Growth (Phil. 1:9-11).

When Paul remembered the Philippian church in his prayers, he had a request that he took before God’s throne (1:4). He joyfully desired that they continue to grow and mature in every way (1:9-11).

Spiritual growth is a lifelong process for the Christian (2 Peter 3:18). Maturing in the faith will lead to us being able to make better decisions in living our lives in such a way that it more closely aligns with God and His word, until the day Christ returns.

When we pray, we should desire our growth in Christ and His word so that we might live lives that result in the glory and praise of God (Matthew 5:16).

Pray for Our Challenges (Phil. 1:19-20).

Paul faced some serious challenges during this time of his ministry. He was in “chains” (1:16) and knew death was a real possibility (1:21-24). Yet, he was confident he would be delivered through the prayers of the Christians in Philippi and the help of the Spirit of Jesus Christ (1:19-20).

Not only was Paul praying for the church in Philippi, but he knew they were praying for him. Also, they knew what was going on in his life and had apparently told him that they were earnestly praying for him.

When we pray, we should mention our brothers and sisters by name and the unique challenges they are facing. Also, we ought to let each other know that we are praying for each other and the things we face. Don’t you think this would be a great encouragement?

Pray for Our Peace (Phil. 4:2-9).

Near the close of his letter to the Philippians, Paul mentions a problem that existed between two ladies in the church (4:2). He urged these two sisters to “agree in the Lord,” and he also urged the whole church to “help these women” who had labored so diligently in the gospel (4:3).

In handling this situation, Paul reminds the church to “rejoice in the Lord always,” and to be gentle in their dealings with each other, remembering that the Lord is nearby (4:4-5). When disagreements arise in the church, we can forget the joy we have in the Lord and become harsh in our treatment of others. It can also produce a tremendous amount of anxiety, but Paul says to take it to God in prayer, and He will give peace (4:6-7). We must focus our minds on the right things and do that which is right, especially when problems arise, and “the God of peace” will be with us (4:8-9).

When we pray, we ought to pray for peace in the church. If we know of a problem between our brethren, we should pray about it and help bring about an agreement as we have the opportunity. Peace in the body of Christ requires our diligent effort and dependence upon God (Ephesians 4:1-3).

Our prayers are a critical component of the church’s strength and health.

It shows our trust in God and our reliance upon Him in whatever we face. It also reminds us of the great blessings He has given to us, and reminds us to rejoice in Him.

Share