Although we live as if we will be on earth forever, we will not. Unless our Lord returns first, we will all pass from this earth in death, and our souls will spend eternity in either heaven or hell.

This fact is sobering but necessary, for it forces us to consider the brevity of life and will hopefully motivate us to prepare for the eternity which is to come.

Addressing this topic, James wrote:

“Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit’; whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. Instead, you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we shall live and do this or that.’ But now you boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil. Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin” (James 4:13-17).

Let’s consider a few lessons from this text.

#1: Our Plans Are Uncertain.

First, James points out that the plans we make are uncertain. Because we do not have the assurance of tomorrow, we must realize our plans are not definite.

Death could call us into eternity at any moment, or the Lord could return.

#2: Our Life is Short.

Second, James describes the brevity of life. In so doing, he compares life to a vapor which is visible for a short time and then gone. This is an appropriate description, for we have likely seen steam rise from a boiling pot only to seemingly disappear.

Concerning our time on earth, the psalmist wrote:

“The days of our lives are seventy years; and if by reason of strength they are eighty years, yet their boast is only labor and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away” (Psalm 90:10).

At the very longest, one’s life is not even a drop in the bucket of eternity.

#3: According to God’s Will.

Third, James states that we should make our plans around the Lord’s will. This reliance upon God is necessary to show we truly recognize His control.

Paul provided an illustration of this practice when he told the Ephesians:

“I must by all means keep this coming feast in Jerusalem; but I will return again to you, God willing” (Acts 18:21).

#4: Avoid Arrogance.

Fourth, James concludes that those who do not realize their plans depend upon the will of God are arrogant. And as he states, “All such boasting is evil” (James 4:16).

With this in mind, we must live with the knowledge that God is in control. Let us remember that life is short, and let us take heed to the warning that James left behind: “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin” (verse 17).

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.