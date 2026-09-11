On the morning of September 11, 2001, my mother received a phone call from our neighbor across the street telling her to turn on the TV. She did, and what we witnessed on that screen were the horrifying events unfolding 1,000 miles away in New York City.

I was ten years old. It was a terrible day.

I remember tearfully pleading with my Dad on the phone to come home from his job in Memphis, because I knew Memphis had a big airport, and airplanes weren’t safe that day.

I remember watching more airplanes than I had ever seen in my life stream over our house, flying north to land in Memphis.

I remember neighbors and friends from church coming over to our house that day and evening, everyone wondering what it meant.

Of course, September 11, 2001, was much worse for the people and families who suffered actual loss that day. But that was a day of national tragedy. It was a time where we all suffered - to some degree - together.

I was always have a soft spot in my heart for President George W. Bush. In the days and weeks that followed the attacks, that ten-year-old version of me witnessed a President demonstrate compassion in the face of suffering, faith rather than fear, resolve instead of hem-hawing, and courage when I felt like running.

History will of course evaluate him for his entire presidency, the good and the bad decisions he made, and this is fair.

But on that day, and the days and weeks that followed, President Bush was the kind of leader America needed.

In the years that followed September 11, 2001, we became a much more depressed, pessimistic people. Perhaps with being reminded of the uncertainty and brevity of life, people decided to “live it up” while they can - spending money we don’t have because hey, it could all be gone tomorrow.

I wonder if we learned the wrong lessons from that day.

Rather than trying to devour all we can while we still have time, we should make sacrifices to make things better for our kids and grandkids.

Rather than pretending like morality is something every person decides for themselves, we should recognize that some things are always wrong, and some things are always right - and we should try to do what’s right.

Rather than treating marriage and the family as something disposable, maybe, just maybe, we should love our spouse and children and treat them as blessings from God - because they are.

I suppose our nation has always struggled with the “me first” problem - that’s what sin is after all. But it seems to have accelerated over the last twenty-five years.

May God continue to bless the people who lost a family member or loved one that day.

May we grow to become a more compassionate people, more concerned about the well-being of others than ourselves.

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